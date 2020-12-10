Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 6 (winter finale): ‘No Time for Despair’







Are you ready for Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 6? This is an installment airing next week, and (big surprise) it’s going to be emotional. This is entitled “No Time for Despair,” and we’re going to see a situation where all hands are on deck.

Is this episode going to be one that leaves your jaw on the ground by the end of it? It’s certainly possible, but we’ll have to see how everything unwinds. The Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 6 synopsis offers some more news on what lies ahead:

“No Time for Despair” – Grey Sloan Memorial faces new pressures as Seattle Pres is overloaded, and Grey Sloan Memorial is now on surge capacity protocol. Meanwhile, Owen and Amelia are faced with one of the most controversial surgeries of their careers on “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, DEC. 17 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Can we expect some sort of big cliffhanger at the end of this episode? You have to imagine that it’s possible, given that after the fact, there is not a new episode scheduled until early March. Here is the twist that goes along with this, though — because things are so haywire this television season, it’s hard to know for certain if the writers even knew what episode was going to be the winter finale. We just hope that this episode proves to have a lot of different, interesting twists to it, and maybe gives us something new for some of these characters that we haven’t seen already.

What do you most want to see on Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 6?

