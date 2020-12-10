Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Season 4 episode 5 hopes







Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’re going to share an answer to that question … and also what’s next.

Let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way now: There is no new episode of Young Sheldon on the air tonight. What gives? It’s mostly a function of the network wanting to stretch out the episodes that they have for as long as humanly possible. Just remember that this series, like so many others on the air right now, was forced to start off late due to the global pandemic. Patience is going to be a virtue all season long in our quest to get more answers.

Now that we’ve spelled that out, here is a reminder that there is a new episode of Young Sheldon airing next week. This at least gives you one more thing to look forward to, though we should caution you in advance that this is going to be the final episode of the calendar year. There’s a little bit of ground that needs to be covered here, and then we’ll see what happens when the show returns in 2021.

For a few more details on what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the Young Sheldon synopsis below:

“A Musty Crypt and a Stick to Pee On” – Dale and Meemaw work out relationship issues while playing Dungeons and Dragons with Sheldon and Missy. Also, Mary and George take a trip with Coach Wilkins (Doc Farrow) and his wife, and Georgie freaks out when his girlfriend thinks she’s pregnant, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Dec. 17 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Ultimately, the goal here is going to be humor, not that you can be surprised or anything. Yet, the Georgie storyline is a reminder that this family will continue to evolve and change over time.

