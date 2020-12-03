Young Sheldon season 4 episode 5 return date: Is more coming this year?







Following tonight’s new episode, do you find yourself interested in the Young Sheldon season 4 episode 5 return date? Are you hoping for more new episodes this year? Within this article, we’ll share everything that we know at the moment.

Let’s start with what we know certain — there is no new episode airing next week. That has already been confirmed by the network. Yet, it is clear at the moment that the door is still open for more. According to a new report from the Futon Critic, there is a new episode entitled “A Musty Crypt and a Stick to Pee On” that is slated to air on Thursday, December 17. We’ll have to see if that is eventually confirmed by CBS but if it is, that gives us something specific to look forward to. We imagine that there will be a few more details revealed in due time.

Update: The December 17 return date has been confirmed! Not only that, but here are some details:

“A Musty Crypt and a Stick to Pee On” – Dale and Meemaw work out relationship issues while playing Dungeons and Dragons with Sheldon and Missy. Also, Mary and George take a trip with Coach Wilkins (Doc Farrow) and his wife, and Georgie freaks out when his girlfriend thinks she’s pregnant, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Dec. 17 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We know that the start-and-stop nature of Young Sheldon this season is somewhat frustrating, but the ultimate reality is that we have to get used to it. We imagine that this is something that we’re going to be seeing for a lot of shows across the board as they do their best in order to stay in production. While there is no immediate shutdown coming for shows in Los Angeles, we have to be prepared for almost anything over the next several weeks. Safety will continue to come first.

If we do get a new Young Sheldon episode on December 17, then you can be assured that it’s going to be last episode of 2020. After all, there isn’t going to be a new episode airing on December 24 or December 31 — no way CBS wants to compete against either one of those holidays.

