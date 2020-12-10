Grey’s Anatomy season 17: Series star on season 18 hopes







Is Grey’s Anatomy season 17 poised to be the final season? We know that there have been plenty of people asking that question as of late, and we understanding much of the reasoning for it. This is a show that is in the midst of a storyline with Meredith that has a sense of finality to it. We’ve already seen Patrick Dempsey and T.R. Knight return for the first time in years, and typically, seeing former cast members is a sign that a show is going to wrap up. We still believe that Ellen Pompeo’s character will survive, but the beach scenes could be us getting to look back one last time before seeing the show wander off towards its own sunset.

Yet, there is no guarantee at the moment that season 17 will be the end — as a matter of fact, one cast member is certainly hoping for more. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, here is what Chandra Wilson had to say:

“I know from a creative standpoint there have been many ‘This is how the [series] would end’ conversations and then they all end up [not happening] because of a myriad of reasons. Because the network’s not ready, the studio’s not ready, the fanbase isn’t ready, the numbers are too good, all of those things … Collectively, they’ve decided we’re not going to put an end on it. We’re just going to wait and see.

“Especially in light of what’s happening right now, it’s like, do we want the last season to be about COVID? Or do we want us to be able to put some nice ribbons around it with rainbows and balloons and things? I know on the creative end the conversation comes up, but on our end, on the actor end, we’re like, look, whatever it is that you want us to do. Whatever life you see for these characters, as actors, we’re ready to bring that to life. So greater powers have those conversations than us.”

We don’t necessarily see this comment as 100% confirmation that season 18 is happening, but rather that there are plans and hopes for more. We’ll see where the next several months take us.

