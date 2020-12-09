Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 5 photo: The quest to save Tom







We’re just over 24 hours away from Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 5 airing on ABC, and it’s clear already what the priority is. Tom Koracick’s life hangs in the balance, and it’s still not clear if he will make it or not.

Today, the network unveiled the photo above, and we don’t think that it’s something that inspires all that much in the way of hope. We know that he is alive at the time he arrives at the hospital, but there may only be so much that the hospital can do for him. His case is most likely worse than when we last saw him at the end of this past episode.

For some more video thoughts on this past Grey’s Anatomy episode, watch the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then also view our playlist.

Realistically, we have to enter this episode with the expectation that the character will die. It may not be what we want, but it’s certainly what is realistic in a world like this. Hospitals have lost a number of doctors and nurses since the start of the pandemic, and technically Grey’s Anatomy has yet to lose a major character. We can’t see Meredith Grey dying, as perilous as her situation may be at the moment. Koracick is a big-enough character for the death to matter. There’s a part of us that would even be surprised to see him make it through … but we’re going to continue to hold out hope. Why? We want to think that Grey’s Anatomy will want to be hopeful on this occasion. Sure, we know that this is the same show that killed off Mark and Lexie (not to mention George), but these are dark times.

We’ll see what shakes out tomorrow night — it’s possible that we’ll have no actual answer until the winter finale rolls around the following week.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on the next new Grey’s Anatomy episode

What do you most want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 5?

Do you think that Tom Koracick will survive? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







