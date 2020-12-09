NCIS season 18: Maria Bello wraps filming as Jack Sloane







There was a new episode of NCIS on CBS tonight, but there was also some sad news from the show’s set in the Los Angeles area. Maria Bello is now done with her role as Jack Sloane, and has filmed her final scenes on the series.

From the start of this season, we knew that Bello would only be appearing in a handful of episodes. Yet, her exit seems to be nothing short of amicable and she has wonderful things to say about all of the people she worked with. You can see a series of pictures below from her Instagram, and also the following message about her exit:

And that’s a wrap for Jack Sloane [on NCIS] !!! I’ve learned many things on this journey for the last three and a half years. I learned about commitment and community. I’ve learned that the woman I am enjoys process over product. I’ve never worked with a kinder, more generous group of people. I only had the privilege of standing by Dom’s side during cancer because my producers worked so hard to make sure I was there for every treatment. I made a speech today for our crew. Though in our business, like many, there are quite a few a—oles – there is not one on the set of NCIS – in front of or behind the camera. Only a profoundly decent group of people who care more about each other and the world in general than what is in it for them. I understand why this show after 18 years is the most watched in the world – you must all feel our love. Keep watching. I have a feeling there will be many more years to come. Thank you to all of my pals at NCIS and to all of our fans. I am truly grateful.

So why depart? Maria may just have wanted to pursue other opportunities, and we have to say that we’re still surprised that the show managed to get her in the first place. She’s such a gifted performer with a deep resume, and she was able to bring so many quality performances over the past few years. We just hope that Sloane’s exit is a worthy one when it airs in 2021 — and that it could answer some questions as to whether or not she and Gibbs have romantic feelings for each other. We know there were plenty of people, ourselves included, who were rooting for something to happen.

