NCIS season 18 episode 4 return date hopes for Mark Harmon, cast







If you’re interested in learning about a potential NCIS season 18 episode 4 return date on CBS, go ahead and consider this piece your source! After all, we do have a few nuggets of information to hand down.

Let’s start with what is confirmed at the moment — there is no new episode scheduled for next week, or the week after. In general, CBS’ listings suggest that they will be replaying the Ziva arc from last season over the next few Tuesdays. (The plans for repeats are always subject to change, but this is what we have to go on right now.) Based on these listings the earliest we envision NCIS returning to the air is on Tuesday, January 5 — there are reports out there that the next new episode is entitled “Sunburn,” and this could be the big McGee episode we’ve heard a little about.

For those who don’t know, showrunners Steve Binder and Frank Cardea told us earlier this year that an early episode would highlight a rough patch in McGee and Delilah’s marriage, plus also showing how they take that challenge on. There will most likely still be some fun here — remember, this is NCIS! There is always going to be that signature tone that you’ve come to know and love.

It’s also been reported already that we will be spending at least a couple more episodes in the past timeline before starting to make our way to the present — we don’t think the show is altogether eager to take on the pandemic, though it will probably be referenced at some point when the story leaps forward. We know that it’s canon to the rest of the NCIS franchise.

More details, including a confirmed return date, will likely come out before too long.

