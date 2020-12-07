Is Filthy Rich new tonight on Fox? Is there any future at all for this show?







Is Filthy Rich new tonight on Fox? Within this piece, we’ll hand out an answer on that very question — beyond just that, though, we’ll break down the future or lack thereof.

Let’s kick things off now by getting some of the bad outs of the way, and it’s rather simple: There is no new episode coming on the air. As a matter of fact, there are no more episodes period of the Kim Cattrall drama. Fox canceled the show prior to the finale airing last week, and it doesn’t seem as though there is any hope that another network is picking it up. The ratings just weren’t good for the show this fall, and it’s hard to imagine another home being eager to pick the series back up when you think about the numbers plus the global pandemic. We’re in an era right now where nobody is really all that eager to throw more scripted programming out there. It’s just too big of a risk when you think about costs.

Ultimately, we appreciate what Filthy Rich tried to do in bringing a messy, at-times comedic drama to air. This is something that a lot of shows have found success with over the years, but it is a rather-hard thing to pull off sometimes. You have to figure out a way to draw people in with your cast and your premise, and then keep them for almost everything that followed. In this case, viewers weren’t watching in droves from the start, and the show was never really able to pick anyone up along the way.

Now, Fox is in a holding pattern as we await the return of some of their established shows — the 9-1-1 franchise, for example, will be on the air again starting early next year.

Related News – Be sure to get more news on why Filthy Rich was canceled

Are you sad that there isn’t going to be any more of Filthy Rich on the air?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around to get some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







