Filthy Rich season 2: It’s not happening; why was it canceled?







Following tonight’s finale, we know that there is at least a chance you are going to want a Filthy Rich season 2. Unfortunately, this is where we have to hand down the rather-bad news that it just isn’t happening.

So why was the show canceled before the finale even aired? There are a multitude of reasons for it, but we should start off by noting that the Kim Cattrall series never had that serious of a chance at coming back in the first place. This was a show first planned for the 2019-20 TV season, but was held back mostly to ensure that Fox had some new programming for the fall. It didn’t get a ton of promotion, and the ratings are pretty poor overall. This is a show averaging just a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic, and the numbers have declined significantly from where they were at the start of the fall.

Because of the ratings declines, it’s hard to imagine that another network is going to be incredibly on board the idea of a Filthy Rich season 2 happening somewhere else. You can also add to this the fact that all scripted shows are tough buys right now when you consider the global pandemic. It is incredibly expensive to film scripted shows right now, and unfortunately, we don’t see an immediate path right now towards that changing … at least until there is a vaccine.

So ultimately, we just have to take the finale of Filthy Rich tonight for what it is. Even if there is a cliffhanger, this is going to be one of those situations where we’re just left to sit around and speculate as to what could have been and how the show could have otherwise concluded in the event that it had continued on.

