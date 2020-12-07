Big Sky season 1 gets additional episodes — but how many?







Because of the global pandemic, this has not exactly been the greatest year for new shows on television. It’s hard to get them in production, let alone on the air. Yet, there is at least some positive news coming out when it comes to one new show in ABC’s Big Sky — news that gives us a little hope that the show will be on the air for a while.

According to a report from Deadline, the first season run for the David E. Kelley drama has been extended to sixteen episodes — an increase of six from where it originally was. Sixteen is pretty standard for broadcast-TV orders this season; typically we see orders of somewhere closer to 22, but that’s changed a lot in the midst of this health crisis. It’s hard to shoot some extreme amount more than this without extending the time-frame in which most of these shows film.

Ultimately, what this means is that this series can continue into the late winter or perhaps longer, depending on whatever the schedule is. It also means that the writers will either need to extend the current arc or find a way to incorporate a new one, and the latter may be the biggest challenge for a show like this. You want to do everything in your power in order to ensure that every single story is as good as what you’ve done already — the goal, after all, is to get people hooked and keep them there. So far, Big Sky has at least done a good job of introducing a compelling narrative, one that features interesting characters and a great cast including Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, and John Carroll Lynch.

New episodes of Big Sky air on ABC Tuesday nights — we’ll have more news the moment that it starts to trickle in.

Related News – Watch a promo now for the next Big Sky episode, and prepare for what lies ahead

What do you want to see on Big Sky season 1 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







