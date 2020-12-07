Big Sky episode 4 promo: Jenny meets Legarski; what’s next?







Big Sky episode 4 airs on ABC tomorrow night, and all early signs suggest that we’re settling in for a heck of a showdown. It doesn’t mean that we’re going to get a lot of resolution, but the showdown could be happening nonetheless.

So where are things right now? We know that Jenny and Cassie are each intent on rescuing everyone who is missing, even though doing this is probably not going to be an altogether easy thing. They’ve at least starting to piece together how involved Rick Legarski is, and it doesn’t matter that he has a clean record or comes across in a certain way to most of the locals. The problem is just finding a way to get through to him.

On this upcoming episode Jenny is going to be meeting the Sheriff for the first time, and what excites us about that is the potential to see these two characters size each other up. It makes things all the more exciting as we look towards the next phase of the season, and also creates more interesting gray areas in terms of legality. Take, for example, the decision to track Rick’s car — it’s probably going to prove to be the right thing in terms of them getting answers, but they have to be able to pull it off first. More than likely, that is where some of the big challenges are going to come into play.

This episode should prove important for the core mystery at the heart of the show, but also determining further just how desperate some are to keep the trafficking operation going. Can this mystery last the remainder of this season and if not, what else could be coming up? That’s another thing that needs to be determined.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Sky right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Big Sky episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to come back around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







