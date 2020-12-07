Euphoria Part Two: Jules premiere date announced at HBO







Following the first bonus episode of Euphoria, there came almost immediately a desire to learn more. When was the next installment going to arrive?

Well, we are now rather lucky to have an answer. On Sunday, January 24, Part Two of the saga is going to arrive. As many people expected, this is an episode revolving mostly around Hunter Schafer’s character of Jules. Here’s what the official press release noted about the episode:

The special episode directed by Sam Levinson, titled “F— Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob,” follows Jules (played by Hunter Schafer) over the Christmas holiday as she reflects on the year. Schafer serves as co-executive producer on the second special episode, which she co-wrote with EUPHORIA creator Sam Levinson. The first special episode debuted Sunday, December 6 on HBO and had an early streaming premiere on HBO Max starting Friday, December 4. Both special episodes were produced under [pandemic] guidelines.

The first thing we should note here is that this has to be one of the craziest/greatest episode titles ever and if the entirety of the hour is so fascinating, we’ll be very lucky. It is also interesting to note that Schafer co-wrote the episode, which will give it an even further sense of perspective.

The bar is set high for this episode, given that the Rue-focused “Trouble Don’t Last Always” could very well be remembered as one of the best things we’ve seen over this calendar year. The next episode should help to get 2021 started in a fantastic way; fingers crossed that it serves as a great bridge for the upcoming second season, whenever that may air. There isn’t all that much in the way of information on that at the moment out there.

