Euphoria: Special episode actor talks season 2 possibilities







This weekend marked the first of two Euphoria special episodes, with the idea being that these sever as sort of bridge for the upcoming season 2. There is still no concrete information about when that season will air or what that season will look like, though we remain very much excited to figure it out.

For some video thoughts on the Euphoria special, be sure to watch the latest below! Once you take a look at that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also come back for other updates.

What is also worth noting is that at the moment, even some key performers are in dark about the show’s long-term future. The whole idea is to keep things real and grounded, while also diverting expectations whenever it is possible. For some more on that, be sure to check out what Colman Domingo (who plays Ali) said about season 2 possibilities to Entertainment Weekly:

Knowing [creator Sam Levinson’s] mind, it can go anywhere. He’s always willing to push the dials a little bit, and rewrite, and reconstruct, because I think that’s what the show’s about. He’s like, you got to mess it all up sometimes. You got to rethink it. The moment you expect something, I think he’d want to throw you a curveball. No one expected this episode to be what it was, or to be that stationary, but I think that he’s just going with his heart and his soul, and I think he’s going with the best way that he knows how to tell stories. So, I feel like if he decides to just hang a left, you just got to go with him.

This all is a part of the magic of this episode in so many ways. We don’t think that anyone really anticipated that we’d have a story like this before the start of the pandemic, and the same may be said for Levinson and the rest of the creative team. They may pivot a lot depending on the limitations put upon them, but Sam writes from the heart. That is reflect in the power and pain of what you see on the screen. Rest assured that we’re very-much intrigued to see where the series goes from here.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Euphoria right now

What do you want to see across Euphoria season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and of course also stick around for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







