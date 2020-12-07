NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 4: Is Anna leaving, & for how long?







Is Anna leaving NCIS: Los Angeles? We wouldn’t exactly put it in those terms, but the character will be gone for a little while. That is, at least, based on what we saw at the end of season 12 episode 4, the first of two installments that aired tonight.

Following the wildfires and the pandemic, Anna has taken it upon herself to rebuild homes for people who so desperately need a fresh start. It’s a cause that she feels like she needs to be a part of, and we think a lot of that may have to do with her own past. She’s seen much of her own life fall apart, and she was lucky to have friends and loved ones be there for her in order to get things back together. She’s had a remarkable past several months in quarantine with Callen, and it’s clear that they are stronger than ever before.

Now, it’s feeling pretty clear that Anna is going to be gone for a little while … but it also won’t be forever. You’ll see her gone presumably for a couple of months at least, if the dialogue between her and Callen is to be taken literally. That will give her a chance to give back to those in need, while at the same time allow Callen to think about the future. We do think that he’ll consider making a larger commitment down the road, so that is something to look forward to. Hopefully, by the time that Bar Paly returns the real-life pandemic will be closer to being over — that way, there is a chance for Anna and Callen to do more stuff out in the field.

Given the current health crisis, we’re just glad to have a Callen/Anna update … even if it was just for a relatively-short period of time.

