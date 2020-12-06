NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 6 spoilers: Callen at Christmas







NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 6 is entitled “If the Fates Allow…,” and it goes without saying that this is important. This is the final episode before the holidays, and you are going to get a little bit of Christmas cheer. the photo above of Chris O’Donnell is your evidence of that, as is the attached synopsis below:

“If the Fates Allow” – Before Christmas, Hetty assigns Callen the case of his former foster brother and his wife who, upon reentry into the U.S., are framed for smuggling drugs across the border in her oxygen tanks. Also, Deeks is struggling with losing his job at NCIS, at a special time on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Dec. 13 (9:00–10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The Deeks storyline is going to show you the other side of Christmas, especially in the year 2020 — not everything is going as expected for hoped for a lot of characters. This is a tough world right now where people are losing their jobs and dealing with the effects of everything that happened this year. Deeks’ job seems to be a casualty of police reform, but we do still want to believe that he will get it back. Sure, the NCIS: LA field office does play fast and loose sometimes with the rules, but they are effective and never act directly out of malice or for the sake of being terrible.

Hopefully, there will be a surprise or two within this episode — and we’ll also be left off with something that makes us all the more excited for the series to return when we get around to 2021. There is no official return date as to when the show comes back yet, but hopefully that’s something we’ll hear more about in the weeks to come.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







