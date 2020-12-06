When Calls the Heart video: Season 8 tease coming in Christmas event







When Calls the Heart season 8 is slated to premiere in the new year, but luckily, you don’t have to wait that long for a new tease on what’s ahead!

In the video below posted by star Erin Krakow, you can see a look at what the show is planning on Christmas Night starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. There is going to be an encore showing of the Christmas Special “Home for Christmas” hosted by a number of cast members. In the middle of all of this, you are going to get a sneak preview for the eight season — it remains to be seen how many details are going to be revealed in said sneak peek, but we’re sure there is enough to make it worth your time.

In offering this sneak peek during a Christmas Special, what the folks at When Calls the Heart are doing is making sure that there are still reasons to watch the show on Christmas Day. There is no new special this year, but the series is making up for this by having a slightly-longer season than usual. In that, you’re going to have a chance in order to see Elizabeth make some big decisions about her future, and also presumably learn a little bit more about some new arrivals in Hope Valley.

Production on When Calls the Heart season 8 is already complete — this was one of the first series to enter production during the global pandemic, and they were able to make production happen thanks to a number of safety measures and frequent testing. The success of this show may have served as a roadmap for many others that kicked off production over the past few months.

Hopefully, season 8 won’t be the last, and there will be mane more seasons ahead for Krakow and the rest of the cast!

