When Calls the Heart season 8 production officially done







There is a lot to look forward to when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 8 — and now, we know that all on-location work is done!

In a recent post on Twitter, show executive producer Brian Bird confirmed that they have reached their final day of production on the season. We wrote recently that some cast members already finished up work and with that, we’ll have to wait and see when the Hallmark Channel is going to premiere the twelve-episode batch of episodes. We know that there are a lot of big moments coming, whether it be Elizabeth making some big moves in her romantic future and then also learning more about what she wants professionally.

We know that it’s a bummer that we’re not going to have a chance to see some sort of episode this year, but we’re eager to see what the cast and crew are going to be bringing us at some point in the new year. Typically the show airs in the winter, but we’re well-aware that there could be some significant changes. This is just the sort of climate that we’re in at the moment, and we have to be prepared for more or less anything.

As for what we are expecting within Hallmark’s promotion of When Calls the Heart season 8, we know that there’s something coming our way this Christmas. We’re anticipating a few different teases for what lies ahead.

More than anything, this is a show about love and family. We all need an escape to this sort of world, and When Calls the Heart could be a perfect recipe for a lot of what people are going through. There could be tears, laughter, and also some comfort. We just have to wait in order to see it.

What do you most want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 8?

