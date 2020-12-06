A Million Little Things season 3 episode 3 promo: Eddie’s visitor…







Want to get a sense of what’s coming on A Million Little Things season 3 episode 3 when it aired on ABC next week? This is an episode entitled “Letting Go,” and we’ll see if that can happen when it comes to a certain chapter for Eddie’s past.

Ultimately, everything that happened so many years ago with Alex is going to come further into play — you’ve probably seen plenty of evidence of that already. Yet, now, it’s coming more into focus and it will be an enormous part of this upcoming episode. Katherine will start to put some pieces together, and it seems based on the end of the promo (see below) that Eddie is going to be getting a visitor. How do you imagine this is going to go?

Will everything be tied together before this episode comes to a close? That’s something that we’re a little doubtful on, mostly because there’s one more episode still to come this calendar year. Doesn’t the show want to keep you excited about something bubbling underneath the surface?

Beyond what is going to be happening with Katherine and Eddie in this episode, Gary is going to help Danny through what is a very serious situation; meanwhile, Rome is going to have to confront some of his own demons. Eddie will be getting some further help in his recovery from Darcy, but will she be able to look past his past? Katherine may have forgiven him and is trying to move forward, but that doesn’t mean that Darcy will be doing the same thing. She’s mostly helping Eddie right now as a favor to Katherine.

