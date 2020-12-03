A Million Little Things season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Katherine’s revelation







Before we share some of the official details for A Million Little Things season 3 episode 3, go ahead and prepare yourself. There’s a lot of big stuff that is coming out in this one. Think in terms of Rome and Maggie learning some big things about themselves, or Katherine learning some big news when it comes to Eddie. What happened to Alex in the past is going to play a big part in the present, especially when you think about the car accident and where Eddie is right now.

There’s a lot that needs to be unraveled — we don’t think that the full truth will necessarily be revealed next week, but we’re going to start taking some steps in the right direction.

Below, CarterMatt has the full A Million Little Things season 3 episode 3 synopsis below:

“letting go”– Katherine discovers a possible connection between Eddie’s accident and Alex’s mysterious death. Meanwhile, Rome seeks help to address some pent-up anger issues, and Maggie continues on her journey of self-discovery in England. As Delilah prepares for her trip, Gary helps Danny confront a bully at his school on an all-new episode of ABC’s “A Million Little Things,” airing THURSDAY, DEC. 10 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and Hulu.

While we’re certainly going to get some big long-term plotlines in this episode, rest assured that there will be some small, entertaining stories along the way. We’re excited to see Gary helping Danny, for example, as it could allow us to learn even more about him as a person, at least in terms of how he reacts to specific situations.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to A Million Little Things

What do you most want to see when it comes to A Million Little Things season 3 episode 3?

Have any specific hopes? Be sure to let us know in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back to get some more news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







