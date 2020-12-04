Grey’s Anatomy season 17: TR Knight speaks out on George’s return







On tonight’s new Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode, we had a chance to see yet another thing we didn’t imagine was possible. First, it was getting Patrick Dempsey back on the show as Derek. Then, it was TR Knight as George. We haven’t see the actor on the show since the character’s death, and that was more than a decade ago.

For some more coverage of Grey’s Anatomy in video form, be sure to watch our thoughts on tonight’s new episode at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then view our show playlist. We’ll come bearing more updates throughout the season.

So what made this return happen? We imagine that it was similar to what we saw with Patrick Dempsey — this is a dark time for a lot of people, so we have a feeling that the cast really wanted to do something to give longtime viewers a smile. George was a beloved character during his years on the show, and really helped to teach Meredith some valuable lessons that she carries with him to this day.

So what did Knight himself have to say about his return? In a new post on Instagram (which you can see below), the actor made it clear that “George O’Malley will always claim my heart. Thank you to Ellen [Pompeo], Chandra [Wilson], Jim [Pickens Jr.], Krista [Vernoff] and all the familiar faces for once again sharing your beautiful light.” We love that he did this, especially since he went through so much during his run on the show so many years ago. It was a fantastic gift to all of the longtime fans.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy and what lies ahead

What did you think about TR Knight’s big return on Grey’s Anatomy tonight?

Are you so happy that we had a chance to see George again? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and then also stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T.R. Knight (@t.r.knight)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







