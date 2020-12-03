Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 5 spoilers: What will Teddy do?







Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 5 is entitled “Fight the Power,” and as you prepare for this installment, also prepare for a wide array of stories. This could be where we catch up on a number of different storylines that haven’t been present at other points in the season.

Want to get some more details now? Then be sure to view the full Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Fight the Power” – Bailey panics as she hears there has been a surge of COVID-19 cases, knowing she has loved ones in an assisted living facility. Meanwhile, Jackson and Richard team up against Catherine to teach her a lesson, and Teddy continues to try to mend her frayed relationships. After an intense surgery, Jo is uncertain about her future on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, DEC. 10 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

We think that in the immediate future, Teddy just has to understand that it’s not going to be easy to recover some of what she’s lost. There is just too much sadness and heartache here and someone like Owen won’t be immediately forgiving. We’re still not ruling anything out in the long-term, but are cognizant of the fact that this is going to take some time before we start seeing things get better.

As for Jo, we’re just hoping that she ends up sticking around — we’re still reeling from the exit of Justin Chambers, so we don’t need to also lose Camilla Luddington now.

