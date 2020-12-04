





The Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 5 promo has officially arrived, and we can’t say that it’s good news for Tom Koracick.

At the end of tonight’s episode, it was clear that Tom was in extremely-bad shape following a positive diagnosis and the virus taking its toll. Then, the promo shows him being carted into a hospital. It’s not clear just how much time passed between those two moments, but we know that Tom is not the sort of person to really complain about anything. He doesn’t often help himself or try to show weakness under any circumstance.

So is Greg Germann leaving the show? We’ll admit at the moment that we’re worried — very much so. The show may want to lose a doctor to show the severity of the virus. It’s hard to imagine them writing out Meredith Grey, and Tom is a significant-enough character that people will still miss him when he’s gone. Yet, he’s not by the same virtue essential. Germann’s done a great job with him over time, but a lot of loose ends on Tom have already been tied up.

For now, though, there is no confirmation that Tom is dying or that Germann is leaving — we’re going to keep hoping for the best and we’ll see where the series opts to go from here. There are at least two more episodes this calendar year, so we have a feeling that we’re going to see a lot of big stuff happening before Christmas is here.

