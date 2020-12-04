Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 4: Did TR Knight return as George?







Entering Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 4, there was one question people were asking more than any other — who was coming back? Someone was visiting Meredith in her dream-world, but the question was just who it was. The top candidates were George, Mark, Lexie, and Ellis — we figured the returning doctor would be one of the four.

As it turns out, those of you who guessed George are the big winners! For the first time in years, TR Knight returned to the program as the iconic character.

