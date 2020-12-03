SEAL Team season 4 spoilers: Meet Pepper, the new team dog







We know that there was a notable departure on SEAL Team last night in the form of Mandy, but the show also said goodbye to another valuable team member in Cerberus. The four-legged fighter worked alongside Bravo for the first three seasons, and was played by the well-trained and overall awesome five-year old Belgian Malinois named Dita.

Yet, on last night’s episode Cerberus retired from Bravo, and the same goes for Dita — it’s hard for a dog to recognize the difference between fiction and reality, and so it felt right for there to be a change behind the scenes.

With that in mind, prepare for a new canine to come on board the show next week! CBS confirmed this morning that the new dog is Pepper, a two and a half year old Dutch Shepherd. Both the character and the dog have the same name, and is reportedly “named after a special forces dog that died on the Tigres River in Iraq a few years ago. Pepper was born in Hulsburg, Netherlands, and has a training background in single purposes explosive detection. When she is not on set, Pepper loves snuggling by the fire and swimming in the ocean.”

In other words, Pepper seems like the perfect dog to step into this role. She’s well-trained for helping out Bravo, and seems more than capable of working alongside the cast. Dogs are important for a team like Bravo, so we’re sure that there will be one for however long the series ends up lasting.

As a dog lover, we’re thrilled to see someone else enter the show now — it’s also a way to honor the real-life service dogs who are working to save lives with the military all over the world.

Are you excited to see the arrival of a new dog in Pepper on SEAL Team?

