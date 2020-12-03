SEAL Team season 4: Will Jessica Pare return again as Mandy?







At this point, the news is clear — Jessica Pare is no longer a series regular on SEAL Team. Yet, that does not mean that she is done with the show altogether.

In a new interview with TVLine, showrunner Spencer Hudnut confirmed that Mandy will be seen again at some point this season — meanwhile, a statement following the episode from Hudnut confirmed that she will also be back to direct:

“Our show strives to be as authentic as possible to the experiences of our service members, and similar to real life, SEAL Team units change and evolve so in our show some of the characters move on as well. Over the last 3 seasons, we’ve seen how war takes a toll not just physically but mentally and emotionally. In this new 4th season, many of our characters will be at a crossroads and confronting tough decisions in their careers. For Mandy’s story arc, it was finally time for her to retire and leave this life of service, but this does not mean we won’t potentially see her again later. On a personal level, we love Jessica and she has and will always be an integral part of the SEAL Team family. And we are excited to announce that she will actually be coming back behind the camera as a director for an upcoming episode this season, and this will be her directorial debut.”

SEAL Team has long been great allowing its actors to also direct, and it is nice to see that Jessica will also get this opportunity. We do understand why Mandy would leave, and in some ways even the suddenness of the exit. She recognized that if she didn’t walk away then, she continue down a road where everything would continue to weigh on her. She did a lot of good while serving her country, but the failures and the pain was not able to leave her. Everyone processes the job differently and deals with what they’ve lost — Mandy’s exit also seemed to be an inspiration behind Jason stepping away from his position at the end of the episode. (Rest assured, though, that David Boreanaz isn’t going anywhere.)

