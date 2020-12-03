





There were a lot of things we wondered about entering the SEAL Team season 4 premiere, but there was one we definitely didn’t expect. That was Jason Hayes making a decision to walk away from the team. We saw Mandy make that choice earlier on in the episode to leave — so was that an inspiration for David Boreanaz’s character?

We don’t think the situation with Jason is easy to pick apart in the slightest, since there was so much that went into it, including a mission that stretched deep into his past. We can at least tell you this right now — Boreanaz is not leaving the show. He will continue to be around and you will hear Jason’s story told. It remains to be seen if it’s told with him working with a larger team, but it’s going to happen.

In speaking on the subject of whether or not his character is truly done, here is just some of what David had to say in a new interview with TV Insider:

In his rationale, he may have decided that. I don’t want to give away how he deals with it because Season 4, we’re going to see a lot of characters come and go, including Bravo 1. You never know.

Just because Jason is no longer leading a team doesn’t mean he’s gone from the Navy — that is another thing to consider. Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Spencer Hudnut notes that he still owes his service to the Navy for at least a little while longer:

“At the beginning of Season 3, he re-enlisted for a couple more years, so you can’t just walk away … He is still a part of the Navy, so he needs to find a new way to ‘burn off’ his enlistment. And the struggle for him will be: Does that bring him any sense of satisfaction the way operating does?”

So basically, there is a lot of ground for the show to still cover with Jason — the character’s not going away anytime soon, and you’ll see him take on different challenges you haven’t seen before.

