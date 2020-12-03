





Following the season 4 premiere of SEAL Team, should we expect that to be the end of the road for Jessica Pare as Mandy?

Entering the episode, we knew already that there was a good chance we’d be saying goodbye to the character. The former Mad Men star was not listed as a series regular in any press releases for season 4, and we’ve already seen the character struggle mightily with what she is going through. Mandy has an incredibly tough job, and whenever she loses, those stick with her. They occupy her head and it’s hard to continue down this road — even if you can do a lot of good.

We first got a sense of Mandy’s departure from the show after the team arrived back stateside and during the re-entry process. Mandy was frustrated with Jason being distant after the two got back, and he was also pretty frustrated with her. They had each gone through a lot over in Afghanistan, and they also process pain in very different ways. For Jason, his goal is to just hunker down and move forward. However, for Mandy, she’s clearly starting to consider other options. She wanted to walk away — she made her decision quickly, but she realized that if she stayed, she would lose herself entirely. She couldn’t do it anymore.

Mandy did say that she will “see [Jason] around,” so we’ll see if that happens down the road. We do think that the news blindsided Jason and it had to — she’s been a part of this world, after all, for so long. He expected that she would just remain there forever.

Mandy’s exit comes at a time where there are some sweeping changes amidst Bravo Team. Both Clay and Ray are each planning some other moves in their career, but we don’t get a sense that either character is leaving the show.

Oh, and we should note that Mandy isn’t the only character seemingly departing — the team seemed to be fine allowing Cerberus to go off and be a normal dog after so many missions.

What do you think about the events of SEAL Team and its season 4 premiere, and the idea of losing Jessica Pare?

What do you think about the events of SEAL Team and its season 4 premiere, and the idea of losing Jessica Pare?

