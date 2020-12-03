SEAL Team season 4 episode 3 spoilers: The aftermath of Mandy’s exit







SEAL Team season 4 episode 3 carries with it the title of “The New Normal,” and there is a key reason for that. This episode is poised to mark a different chapter of the series, one following the key decisions made in the premiere. Bravo isn’t going to look or feel the same moving forward, so how do they prepare for that?

We know that from the get-go, SEAL Team has tried to mirror what happens in the real-life careers of some of these people. The truth there is that change is inevitable — these are not jobs that you are destined to hold forever, given that there are so many physical and emotional challenges you face. You’ll see how things shift in this episode, but also a reminder that there’s not a lot of time to sit around and pontificate over the past — think Mandy’s exit. It’s all about moving forward to what’s coming directly around the bend.

For some more insight, be sure to just check out the full SEAL Team season 4 episode 3 synopsis below:

“The New Normal” – Bravo Team struggles to adjust to a new team dynamic after several members make life-altering career decisions, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, Dec. 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Before this episode concludes, we’re sure the new chapter of the show will feel a little bit more established — it ultimately has to be. We’re excited for new missions, but also chances to get to know the individual members of Bravo. The reason why the synopsis isn’t more in-depth has a lot to do with not wanting to spoil specifics from the premiere. Remember that Jason is still around, so you don’t have to worry about some sort of permanent exit there.

