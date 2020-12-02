Shameless season 11 spoilers: Show boss on Ian, Mickey’s future







As we prepare for the premiere of Shameless season 11 on Showtime this weekend, it’s clear already that there are big stories around every corner. Some will incorporate current events, but others will pick up almost immediately where last season left off.

For the sake of this story, we are looking more at the latter and casting our focus on Ian and Mickey. What is coming up for these two characters now? They recently got married, and they have to figure out just what that means for their future. We know that the two characters love each other, and we certainly think that the show is moving forward to bigger and better things for them. Yet, this doesn’t remotely mean that the two are on the same page.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, show executive producer John Wells notes that one of the couple’s biggest challenges this season is just figuring out what they want their future to look like. As it turns out, the two may have entered the marriage with different expectations as to what would be next:

“Mickey’s fine just kind of hanging around the Gallagher house, and Ian is like, ‘We ought to be getting our own place and starting our lives and thinking about having kids,’ and Mickey’s like, ‘Well, I didn’t know when we got married we were actually going to change all this. I thought we were just getting married. I didn’t think we were actually going to have to grow up.’”

We also think that both characters are somewhat a product of their environment. For Mickey, he’s already getting away from some of his own family by being more at the Gallagher house. For Ian, however, he’s lived his whole life there and probably wants nothing more than to find stability. It’s something he’s never really had with Frank. Watching the two on this journey should prove fun, even if there are bumps in the road along the way.

