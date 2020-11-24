Shameless season 11 trailer: Gentrification, mayhem, & Gallaghers







The Shameless season 11 premiere is coming to Showtime on December 6, and we’ve got an even greater sense now of what’s coming. Go ahead and thank the latest trailer for that!

If you look below, you can take a look at a number of great things that are coming on the Showtime series moving forward, whether it be some humorous antics or some serious plotlines about struggle.

For us, though, the funniest part of the trailer has to be what Frank Gallagher is up to at the moment. The South Side is starting to become subject to mass gentrification, and his counter to that is to cause as much crime as possible. If that happens, he’ll be able to keep some other people from moving in — thus, maintaining the vibe and spirit of his favorite neighborhood. (Yea, this is going to be a mess.)

As for what else is going to be coming up, Ian and Mickey have a lot to think about when it comes to their lives as a married couple — sure, there are probably some discussions that the two of them should have had prior to being married. Kev and V’s storyline will be entertaining in its own, as the two characters get into a deep discussion as to whether or not the weed business is the right one for them. They’re going to waste no time making some big profits in this business, but is this really what they want to dive into? We imagine that there are some highs and lows that go along with that.

