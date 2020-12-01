The Undoing makes a strong season 2 case with finale ratings







While it may be unlikely that The Undoing has a season 2 on HBO down the road, the show certainly made a case for it in the ratings. After all, the series has generated some of the best numbers we’ve seen on the network since Big Little Lies.

According to Variety, the season 1 finale on Sunday drew 3 million multiplatform viewers, which includes digital streams as well as the show’s linear audience. It’s a fantastic performance, and in live viewers alone at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, it brought in 1.277 million. This marks the largest audience the show has received in those live metrics, and perhaps most impressively, this series actually increased its live audience in every single episode. This is basically unheard-of in this present era.

Of course, we think that these numbers are going to be used as justification by some to have the show back for another season, but that still may not be the right move. One of the reasons why viewers likely got so hooked on The Undoing was because of its limited-series status. They knew that there was a defined beginning, middle, and end and with that in mind, they were inclined to stick through it from start to finish. Who knows if they would be altogether interested in doing that a second time around?

Also, there is no real reason to do a second season unless the idea is as good as the first. That’s going to be a hard thing to top, and this is why sometimes, less is more. HBO seems to know that in how they hyped up the final episode as the series finale; we’ll see over time if they end up sticking to that or not.

Do you think that HBO could end up pushing for an Undoing season 2 when the dust settles?

