The Undoing season 2: Is there any temptation tell more stories?







At the moment, we know that there are no plans for The Undoing season 2. If it happens, it certainly can’t just continue the story of season 1.

Jonathan killed Elena. That much is clear, just as it’s also clear that he is now in prison for it. This entire case is pretty shut, and other than the emotional aftermath, there is no clear direction as to where things could go from here. You’d either need to just focus in on these characters’ lives (allowing us to have a show free from the same tension), or come up with a completely new case that tests how realistic this world is. You could conceivably come up with a new story featuring new characters, but would viewers out there really want that?

For the time being, all we can say is this: Writer David E. Kelley seems to be resisting the temptation to do more just because the ratings are strong and there’s a lot of buzz around the season 1 story. Here is what he had to say in a recent interview with TVLine:

I think we’re satisfied [with this as a one-season story]. We’re happy with the way it ended. I said there wouldn’t be [a second season of] Big Little Lies, so I won’t say that now. I learned my lesson. But that is not our intent.

Ultimately, we think that a subject like this is best revisiting after four or five months. We don’t foresee Kelley’s opinion changing this time, especially since he and Nicole Kidman both have other projects. Yet, you never say never in the world of TV — if a brilliant idea comes around, why wouldn’t they at least consider it? We’re sure that they could at least look at some of their opinions.

Do you think that we will eventually get The Undoing season 2 at HBO, even if the season 1 story was wrapped up?

