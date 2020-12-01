SEAL Team season 4 spoilers: Premiere teases from David Boreanaz







The two-hour premiere of SEAL Team season 4 is just over 24 hours away, and there is a lot of big stuff to anticipate. Think in terms of an incident that isolates Jason and Cerberus from the rest of the team, and also updates on where various characters are after big decisions from the finale.

Let’s start, though, with Jason and Cerberus’ time away from the team. David Boreanaz directed the premiere, and we gotta imagine it was one of his more challenging efforts yet. Not only did he have to direct himself, but often in mountainous conditions north of Los Angeles. Speaking to TV Insider, Boreanaz notes that Jason and Cerberus “struggle to help each other survive” over the course of the first hour. While we’re hopeful they’ll pull through, there could still be other consequences of their time away from the team.

As for the second episode tomorrow night, it’s going to be set more stateside as the team tries to figure out their future — and Jason and Mandy also have to figure out what’s next after the moment they shared at the end of last season. Boreanaz notes that the relationship is “looked at from the perspective of what [it] is, what it has been and what it could be.” We’re sure that you’ll get some sort of answer as to what the future holds before too long…

One interesting thing worth noting is that since some of these stories were originally intended for the end of season 3, this could feel like a coda for last season just as much as the kick-off of a new one. This may allow the show to look and feel a little different tonally than it has in past premieres.

