SEAL Team season 4 premiere video: Jason, Mandy’s aftermath







The SEAL Team season 4 premiere is airing on CBS in just a couple of days, and there is a lot to ponder over when it comes to Jason and Mandy.

Let’s rewind for a second to where the two were at the end of last season — basically, they were together. This is a moment that a lot of people were hoping to see for quite some time and now, it’s happened.

Yet, the sneak peek below for the upcoming episode signals that the two characters are not going to be in some sort of full-on romance. Instead, the two are all about business, and Jason is acting incredibly distant. He refuses to acknowledge that the upcoming op is any different than what he’s gone through in the past, acting as though there is no long-term history attached to it at all. He also doesn’t acknowledge much of what he’s feeling emotionally.

Is it possible that Jason is just struggling with all of his feelings here? We think there’s a good chance of this, as he seems to be overcompensating when he tells Mandy that it’s not as though he has been avoiding her or anything.

No matter where this story goes, we’re certainly concerned over the future of not just Mandy, but also multiple members of Bravo Team in general. It seems like one of the early themes of this season is how long you can continue to do a job like this. Is it time for Jason to step away from field duty? He may have to wonder that, and both episodes on Wednesday are also going to raise questions when it comes to the future of Cerberus, the team dog. There’s a lot going on here, and most of it should feel like a welcome return to the SEAL Team so many of us know and love.

