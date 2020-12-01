NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 4 video: A virtual team workout







NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 4 is airing this weekend! Not only that, but it’s a part of a two-hour block where a lot of stuff is going to happen.

So before you get to some of that, why not engage in a workout with the team? In the video below, you can see Sam, Callen, Rountree, and Fatima all take part in a strenuous series of activities honoring Lt. Michael Murphy — who Sam lauds for his “sacrifice.” Meanwhile, Callen shares a brief story of what the two men had in common. Murphy (or “Murph”) is going to be tied into the case over the course of episode 4 (“Cash Flow”).

While there is a little bit of humor in here, this scene also serves as a reminder of how NCIS: Los Angeles is making production work for itself amidst the global pandemic. If this was a prior season, they would probably have all four of these characters working in the same place. Yet, you now have Sam and Callen each working out separately while Rountree and Fatima are in relatively close proximity to each other. This helps to reduce the number of people all at one location, which makes things easier and safe for production. These are the little things that are being done in this era, and you may see them across a number of different shows.

Is this a little atypical? Sure, but it’s really up to the powers that be at the moment to make the story work during these atypical times. This preview still feels like NCIS: Los Angeles, and that spirit and personalities matters perhaps more than anything else. There’s nothing too in-depth about the storyline for this episode here, but it still makes for an enjoyable watch.

What do you want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 4?

What about episode 5 beyond that? Happy for two new episodes this weekend?

