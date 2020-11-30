NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 6 spoilers: Christmas episode hints







Is NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 6 a Christmas episode? A lot of that depends on how you define the holiday. We know that the entirety of the episode won’t be set around December 25, but at the same time, it’s going to be featured in some way. Maybe this episode is similar to Die Hard in that there are still debates over whether or not that is a Christmas movie.

What we can go ahead and tell you here is that this episode, entitled “If the Fates Allow,” is going to feature a lot of important stuff when it airs on December 13. For example, you’ll see Deeks handle a dramatic shift in his career and Callen take on a dangerous mission. For more, be sure to check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 6 synopsis:

“If the Fates Allow” – Before Christmas, Hetty assigns Callen the case of his former foster brother and his wife who, upon reentry into the U.S., are framed for smuggling drugs across the border in her oxygen tanks. Also, Deeks is struggling with losing his job at NCIS, at a special time on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Dec. 13 (9:00–10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

For the record, we still fully believe that we’re going to be seeing Deeks become a part of NCIS again over the rest of the season — we certainly hope that there are plenty of chances still to see Eric Christian Olsen. (We don’t get the sense that he is about to leave the show or anything.) For Callen, it’s just nice to see a story that has some ties to his past — we know that Christmas is fundamentally about family, and family comes in many different forms. Callen’s past is his key to the future, and we like to think that he has learned a lot about himself over the past few years.

