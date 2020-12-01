The Bachelorette spoilers: Why is JoJo Fletcher appearing?







On tonight’s new episode of The Bachelorette, you’re going to have a chance to tap a little bit into the history of Bachelor Nation. After all, there is an appearance from JoJo Fletcher on the way!

For some more video insight on The Bachelorette now, watch our take on this past installment below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more and then view our playlist. We’ll have further insight coming…

You can get a small preview of JoJo on the show in the video below, and if you’re wondering what exactly is going on, it has a lot to do with the temporarily exit of show host Chris Harrison. There was a time during the production of this season where he was dropping his son off at college, and he had to leave the show’s bubble in order to do so. This is a little bit different than just going off during a normal season, as he foreseeably had to re-quarantine in order to get back on the show in his standard role. We believe he’ll be back well before the end of the season, but JoJo is stepping into his place. She’s got a good bit of TV experience now beyond just this franchise, so it makes sense for her to come in. She understands and will sympathize with what Tayshia Adams is going through, and also is familiar to viewers already.

It’s nice in general to see JoJo reintegrated into Bachelor Nation, given that we don’t think she’s ever fully been given her due as one of the better leads over the years. She and Jordan Rodgers are one of the better success stories of this franchise in terms of their longevity after the show. Also, we came close to a Dale situation with JoJo in that it was clear from the get-go that she was into Jordan — she just allowed the season to run its course.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on the next new episode, including a sneak peek for what is coming up

Are you glad to see JoJo Fletcher back on The Bachelorette tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

What goes up, comes crashing down TOMORROW on #TheBachelorette! 😱 pic.twitter.com/eHTQjGGKHc — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) December 1, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







