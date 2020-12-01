The Bachelorette spoilers: New look at Zac, Tayshia’s wedding photo shoot







Tuesday night’s new episode of The Bachelorette is just about here, and it shouldn’t come as a shock that the producers have Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark taking part in a date that they would never have outside of this show.

The title for this article basically gives away what the two are doing, as does the photo. A wedding-themed photo shoot can be fun, especially if you are able to think of it as fantasy and a chance to just engage in something lighthearted with a partner. Yet, there is also a certain amount of pressure that can also come from it when you remember that this show does often end with an engagement. Meanwhile, Tayshia has already been married. She understands what it means to put on that dress and the heartbreak when something doesn’t work out.

So, there is a weightier portion of this date that should be very-much considered, but at least the two seem like they are having a really good time in the photo. There is an element of escapism in it where you get to do things in ridiculous ways that you would never have a chance to do in real life. It’s a huge part of what makes this show so memorable … and also at times dramatic, depending on the context of the date.

