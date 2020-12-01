The Good Doctor season 4 winter finale: Was there a cliffhanger?







Entering tonight’s The Good Doctor season 4 winter finale, one of the larger questions that we had was rather simple: How much closure would we get? Could we expect a cliffhanger, similar to what we have seen in the past?

We knew entering the episode that this was going to be one of Shaun Murphy’s worst days imaginable, and we saw that play out in many forms. First, he gave his junior resident Asher too much leeway, missing out on a diagnosis that he could have otherwise caught. The patient eventually died, leaving Shaun in a situation where he didn’t know what to do anymore. He was frustrated and, in this role, he felt like he would lose more patients because of this.

This is where Dr. Glassman came into play — he told Sean that there were going to be days where he failed, and days where he had to recognize that it wasn’t always his fault. He needed to just recognize how nuanced being a leader was and the weight of it doesn’t always land on his shoulder.

The last thing that Shaun did was be there for Asher — he was able to recognize the pain that he was feeling and that was a major step forward.

Elsewhere within this episode, we saw Park and Morgan each realize that they haven’t been coping well in matters of the heart — to be specific, they live too much in the past. The moment of the two of them discarding their old belongings (including a Jimmy Buffett parrot, of all things) was symbolic and nice and speaks to the bond that they’re building. We love watching the two together, and honestly hope that it continues in this sort of direction.

As important as certain moments were tonight, we have to admit that this didn’t feel like a winter finale. Maybe it wasn’t written as one, partially because no one knew how many episodes of The Good Doctor we were getting this year. Still, it was entertaining, and we’re at the very least happy for that, and we hope that Shaun learns some lessons and applies them moving forward.

