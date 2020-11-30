The Good Doctor season 4 episode 6 return date: When’s it back on ABC?







Following tonight’s winter finale, it makes a good bit of sense to wonder about The Good Doctor season 4 episode 6 and its return date. Rest assured, though, we’ve got info on that within!

The fact that we’re writing about a return date alone here should signal that we’re going to be waiting for a good while for Freddie Highmore and company to come back on the air. There is, after all, no new episode airing on ABC next week. The same goes for all of the month of December. Remember that with Dancing with the Stars off the air now, it makes little sense ratings-wise for The Good Doctor to keep airing without a substantial lead-in. Also, remember that production for the series started months later than usual due to the global pandemic, so there has been less time to get episodes together. We’ve had five episodes this fall, which is actually more episodes than what we’ve had for the bulk of other series out there.

As for the specific return date, The Good Doctor season 4 episode 6 is currently slated to air on Monday, January 11 in the standard 10:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot. Remember that this date is still subject to change, but this makes sense and is around when the show often tends to come back on the air in January. One of the advantages to having a hiatus now is that it could allow production to prepare multiple episodes at once — that way, we can have another solid run without any more hiatuses messing things up right in the middle.

So what’s going to be coming up story-wise? That remains to be seen, other than that it’s fair to say episode 6 is going to pick up where the winter finale leaves off, with maybe a few new wrinkled thrown in there.

