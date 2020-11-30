Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 6 spoilers: First news on winter finale!







Just in case you were wondering when Grey’s Anatomy season 17 was going to have its winter finale, we’ve got a good sense of that! Also, there is some good news to pass along at the same time.

It’s true that we’ve already been stuck waiting for a long time to see episode 4 of the series — think in terms of a week and a half. Yet, Ellen Pompeo and company return on Thursday, and there are going to be new episodes that air over the next few weeks! That includes the December 17 episode “No Time for Despair,” which is poised to serve as the big winter finale.

Want some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy in video form? Then be sure to check out the latest on this past episode at the bottom of this article! After you do just that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our playlist. We’ll have further insight soon…

In the event that you do want more insight on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 6 synopsis below:

“No Time for Despair” – Grey Sloan Memorial faces new pressures as Seattle Pres is overloaded, and Grey Sloan Memorial is now on surge capacity protocol. Meanwhile, Owen and Amelia are faced with one of the most controversial surgeries of their careers on “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, DEC. 17 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Will Meredith be in much better shape by the time this episode rolls around? Note how secretive ABC is being on that. We understand their desire to create as much mystery as possible with their beach scenes and returning cast members, but our hope is that we do see the character recover before the year comes to a close. Of course, time will tell on that…

Related News – Is Ellis going to be the next person to return to the show?

What do you want to see on Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 6?

How is the winter finale going to wrap up? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back for some further insight. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







