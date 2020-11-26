Grey’s Anatomy season 17: The case for an Ellis return







One week from tomorrow, the next Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode is going to reveal something big. What are we talking about here? Think along the lines of Meredith getting another visitor in her beach “dream-world,” though it remains to be seen just who that will be.

So far, we have seen Ellen Pompeo’s character visited by Derek, and they’ve teased already someone else is coming up next week. As for who that could be, at the moment the person at the top of the list probably has to be Ellis.

What’s the reasoning behind that? First and foremost, it’s tied to the fact that we have seen Ellis return on Grey’s Anatomy in some other forms already. Meanwhile, it’s also feasible that Kate Burton could come back for another go as the character. We’ve already noted that we’d personally like to see Chyler Leigh back for one more appearance as Lexie, but logistically that may be hard to pull off since she has another gig on Supergirl.

It also just makes sense for the guest to be Ellis given that she and Meredith had such a complicated relationship, and Meredith would probably have a reaction to getting some sort of commentary from her mother. Is she the most surprising choice? Hardly, since we’d put a little bit higher on the list someone like George, who we haven’t seen on the show in forever. Just remember — no one thought Patrick Dempsey would ever be back. Maybe the shock value of this season has already run dry.

