NCIS season 18 episode 4 title: What could it mean?







We’re probably going to be waiting for a good while for NCIS season 18 episode 4 to arrive on CBS. After all, we’ve yet to see an air date for it — but, we do at least have the apparent title!

According to a directory within the WGA, the fourth episode to be written is entitled “Sunburn” — note that there is no guarantee that this will be the fourth episode to air, but there’s a good chance of it.

Also, there’s an equally good chance that this episode could be the one featuring the return of Margo Harshman as Delilah. Sean Murray was the first to report that Harshman was back on set, and it was clear from his Instagram (see below) that the two characters were in some sort of tropical location. Murray’s post claimed that he was in “The Bahamas,” though really it was Southern California meant to appear like somewhere else. Isn’t “Sunburn” the perfect title for an episode set in a tropical locale?

Provided that “Sunburn” is the title for the McGee/Delilah episode, we’ve heard already from showrunners Steve Binder and Frank Cardea that there will be a lot to explore here. We’re going to see in this episode the two characters take on some obstacles within their marriage — it could be a rough patch, and something that they have to work through. We haven’t had a lot of updates on this relationship in a while, so it will be quite nice to explore things here.

