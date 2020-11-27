NCIS season 18 episode 3 photo: Gibbs & undercover Fornell!







For everyone excited to see NCIS season 18 episode 3, we now have an additional reason to be. Just take a look at some new photos!

We’d heard in advance of the December 8 installment “Blood & Treasure” that Joe Spano would be returning in some shape or form as Fornell, and we’ve now got photographic evidence of that very thing! Granted, this isn’t quite in the capacity we expected. Fornell appears to be undercover at some sort of burger joint, one where he’s sporting a nametag with “Toby” on it alongside a very colorful uniform. In the photo above, Gibbs seems to be visiting him in a drive-thru; in the other, meanwhile, Mark Harmon’s character is inside.

Odds are, Fornell heard that there was some connection to the opioid ring he’s trying to take down within this establishment — hence, him trying to undertake one of the most-elaborate operations related to fast food we’ve seen since the days of Gus Fring. This should prove important, but also fun at times — Just in the photo above, Gibbs seems to have a bemused expression on his face.

Don’t expect the Gibbs/Fornell story to be wrapped up entirely over the course of this hour — all evidence suggests that we’re going to be in the past, watching these two try to uncover the truth, for at least a couple more episodes after the fact. There will be a fun story-of-the-week plot mixed in here, as well, just for the sake of balancing things out further.

