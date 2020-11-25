NCIS season 18 episode 3 promo: Who’s off treasure-hunting?







NCIS season 18 episode 3 may not be airing until December 8, but all signs suggest there is a lot to look forward to!

For some more evidence of that, all you have to do is look towards the promo below. This one hints at a lot of fun stuff coming around the bend, especially when it comes to a treasure-hunting case with a substantial cash prize for whoever finds it.

Want some more NCIS video discussion beyond episode 3? Then watch our review of the 400th installment below! Once you do just that, be sure to subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

Here’s where things get crazy — the NCIS team finds a treasure map seemingly because a murder victim swallowed it. Clearly, they were so desperate to hide the secret of the map that they wanted to make sure the killer never had it. But, the team does, and following the path to the treasure may very well lead them to the killer at the same time.

Also, are they allowed to keep the money if they find it? There’s a good debate over that in the promo, and it is another reminder that this case is probably going to be filled with funny moments. (Alas, we don’t think the team is going to get so lucky — we’re not anticipating any millionaires in the group anytime soon.)

While by and large this episode seems to have a fun story-of-the-week component at the center of it, we also know that there’s going to be some serious stuff, as well. Gibbs will be revisiting his recent conversations with Fornell in a much more substantial way than we saw in the 400th. Go ahead and be prepared for that!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS now, including thoughts on the 400th episode

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 18 episode 3?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around to ensure that there are further updates you do not miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







