SWAT season 4 episode 4 sneak peek: Hondo shares his perspective







SWAT season 4 episode 4 is set to air on CBS tomorrow night, and the series will continue to do its best to not shy away from tough conversations.

In the sneak peek below, you can get a good sense of what is coming up for Darryl and Hondo as the two talk about some of the latter’s latest duties. How does it feel protecting someone who doesn’t have the best relationship with the police?

Well, Hondo has an extremely nuanced response to this: He recognizes that a lot of people don’t love the police right now, and a lot of the frustration that is out there is very-much justified. There are a lot of bad cops out there, but Shemar Moore’s character is making a goal out of trying to do the right for everyone out there who needs him. He wants to set the right example, and wants everyone working around him to do the same thing. He can fight for justice and a better system from the inside, and that seems to be a lot of what he is working for.

It’s clear at the moment that there is a lot on this character’s plate … a lot. Think in terms of him trying in order to ensure that he remains there for Darryl, who is going to be dealing with a lot now thanks to what’s going on with his father. Then, there are also the difficulties with his job, which is in a more precarious position than ever due to the current climate and some of the headlines that are out there.

SWAT will continue to talk all about real-world issues — it’s one of the things that they do best, in addition to some great action sequences.

