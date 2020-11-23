SWAT season 4 episode 4 spoilers: What’s next for Hondo, Leroy?







Are you interested in learning more about SWAT season 4 episode 4? This is an episode that carries with it the title of “Memento Mori,” and it is going to be a pretty important hour of TV. It’s also going to be one that picks up where last week left off.

Think in terms of what we just saw with Hondo and Leroy — the latter is now out of prison, and given his history with Shemar Moore’s character, you would want to think that there could be some peace or understanding. Yet, Leroy is far from a perfect character — he’s got a lot of demons, and we’ll see some of them play out. Alas, Darryl could also find himself caught in the middle of all of this — remember that he was so concerned that if Darryl got out, a lot of his life would change. He liked living with Hondo, and had found some order in his life when it wasn’t altogether there previously.

Below, CarterMatt has the full SWAT season 4 episode 4 synopsis with some other news all about what lies ahead:

“Memento Mori” – The SWAT team searches for a rogue member of an extremist group planning to attack the memorial service of a famous musician who was outspoken about police brutality. Also, tension mounts between Hondo and Leroy (Michael Beach), Darryl’s (Deshae Frost) father, when Leroy is released from prison early, on S.W.A.T., Wednesday, Nov. 25 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

While we know there are a lot of personal stories within this episode, it’s clear just on the basis of this description that we’re going to get topical stuff, as well. SWAT isn’t just looking at police brutality for the sake of addressing a trend; they are staying committed to showing its impact and also how characters like Hondo deal with the environment around them.

