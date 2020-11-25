NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 5 spoilers: Kensi’s dangerous story







NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 5 is poised to be a big one, and there are a wide array of different reasons why. Take, for starters, the air date one week from Sunday. It’s actually airing directly after episode 5, meaning that you’re going to see two awesome stories in one night.

Also, this one is going to be a deep-dive into Kensi’s past as you see the character face off against someone she previously put in jail. This is an extremely dangerous individual, and one played by show executive producer Frank Military (who also wrote this episode).

For some more news on this installment, be sure to check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 5 synopsis:

“Raising the Dead” – In order to get intel on a matter of national security, Kensi must come face-to-face with a sociopath who has been obsessed with her since she put him in jail years ago.

So how can Kensi find a way to get what she wants? This is going to be difficult, especially since one of the last things anyone should want to do is negotiate with a dangerous criminal. Clearly she is showing him information trying to get some insight on what he thinks, but we’ll have to wait and see what can be done on the other side.

As for how the rest of the team feels about Kensi’s mission, we’re certainly excited to see it. We also feel a lot for Deeks given that the character may end up being sidelined as an NCIS liaison with the LAPD. That was a storyline that was recently introduced, and it could make the character frustrated and in a difficult place. He isn’t going to have a chance to get what he wants!

