NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 4 spoilers: Anna returns & more







If you did not know already, NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 4 is not going to air until Sunday, December 6, but we’re still happy to have some news as to what lies ahead! This is an installment entitled “Cash Flow,” and it feels like an installment where a lot of familiar faces will surface.

Take, for example, more of Bar Paly as Anna! We’ve heard already that Callen and Anna are going to have an interesting story this season as they start to think about what a life together would look like … one that presumably would not involve Anna being on the run. We know that this is an episode about Kensi and Deeks furthering along their future, as well, based on the synopsis:

“Cash Flow” – The body of a murdered Navy reservist is found by thieves in the midst of a robbery and NCIS must work with the burglars to find the killer. Also, Kensi and Deeks struggle to decide if they are ready to make the leap and buy a house, at a special time on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Dec. 6 (9:30-10:30 PM, ET/9:00-10:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network.

This episode is also one that features another established favorite in Nicole DeChamps, which means that NCIS: Los Angeles is finding a way, even now, to incorporate some recurring characters. With Anna, it’s just nice to know that the producers are still ensuring that Callen gets some personal stories — and that’s important to the fabric of this series overall. You need to know who some of these characters are away from the job; plus, Callen and Anna are fun together, and whatever their story in this episode may be, odds are it’s a change-of-pace from what’s going on with the robbery storyline.

