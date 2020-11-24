Grey’s Anatomy season 17: Do we have an approximate episode count?







Just how many episodes are we going to see on Grey’s Anatomy season 17? It’s certainly a question worth wondering, especially since the general assumption is that the producers are forced to a shorter run.

As you would imagine, that assumption is correct. While nothing is 100% confirmed as of yet, TVLine reports that we are likely looking at a 16-episode run for the Ellen Pompeo series this year. That is similar to what many CBS series are doing, including the super-popular NCIS. Grey’s Anatomy was forced to start filming late due to the global health crisis, and you combine that delayed start with also extra precautions that cause challenges for production across the board.

Unfortunately, it’s still not 100% clear as to whether or not season 17 will be the final one for the series. Our hope is that we can have at least one more year, mostly to ensure that Grey’s Anatomy can end with more of a proper, 24-episode season with plenty of buildup and hype. Yet, that is going to be up to what Pompeo, the show’s producers, and ABC want. We know that there are some elements that make this feel like a final season, most notably the dreams that Meredith is having while struggling with the virus. (Who thought that we would ever see Patrick Dempsey again on the series? We certainly didn’t.)

No matter how many episodes we get this season, let’s just hope for more of the Grey’s Anatomy we love — one with a rich storyline and a lot of fantastic twists from start to finish.

